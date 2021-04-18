Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.