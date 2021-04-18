Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $96.47 million and $15.69 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00660221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00084525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

