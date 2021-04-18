Terracoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $309.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $491,880.69 and $309.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $993.06 or 0.01745397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00587092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004497 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

