Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

