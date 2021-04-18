Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,040,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 36,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 5,067,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,830,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

