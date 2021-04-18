Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.94. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,109.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,028,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,045. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

