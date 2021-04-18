Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. Thales has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $108.50.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

