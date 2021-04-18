The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $62.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

