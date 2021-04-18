The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.31.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

