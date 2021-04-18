The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.12. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

