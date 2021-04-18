The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 103,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

