The Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

