The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 7.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $154,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 371,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

