The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.59.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

