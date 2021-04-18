Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. 530,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,731. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.93. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

