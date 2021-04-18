Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 38,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,352. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

