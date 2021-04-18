TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

TOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky purchased 35,715 shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares in the company, valued at C$2,985,404.39.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.