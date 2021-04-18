Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

