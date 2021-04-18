Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 50.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in FedEx by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.