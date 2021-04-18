Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $1.51 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

