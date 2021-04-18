Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $223,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of NUE opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

