Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 498 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

