Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

