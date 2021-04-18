Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.