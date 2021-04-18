Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001969 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $270.34 million and $14.78 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00682571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00039035 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.