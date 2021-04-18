Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.98 Million

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report $461.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.77 million and the highest is $473.70 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

