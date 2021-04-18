Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

