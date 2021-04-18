TrueChain Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00054501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

