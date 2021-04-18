Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

