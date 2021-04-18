Truist Financial Corp Has $974,000 Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 242,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HEES stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

