Truist Financial Corp Invests $928,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

