Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

