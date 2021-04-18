Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

HXL stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

