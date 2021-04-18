Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $39.00. 285,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,282. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

