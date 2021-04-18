Tsfg LLC Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 46.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 207,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

ORCL stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

