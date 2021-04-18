Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $409.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 413182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 329.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

