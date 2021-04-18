U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 849.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

