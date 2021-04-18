U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 7,933,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

