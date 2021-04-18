Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $3.91 million and $2.00 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00426493 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.