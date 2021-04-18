UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 106,386 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INT stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

