UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,179 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackLine worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BlackLine by 88.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

