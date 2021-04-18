UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 71,723 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Urban Edge Properties worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

