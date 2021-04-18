UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

