UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

