UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 379,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.