UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.