UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,600 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 156.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND opened at $63.84 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

