UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.55 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.