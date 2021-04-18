UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,012,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

