UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.15 ($73.12).

1COV stock opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.59. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.78.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

